Cowboys' No. 1 Fan Calls Playoff Game 'Answer to Prayer'

They may not yet be at the Super Bowl, but for Cowboys fans, Saturday's playoff game was as if Christmas had come again. And among the tens of thousands of screaming fans, there was one voice impossible to miss.

From the sidelines, Carolyn Price uses her dynamic voice to make sure each and every player knows their number one fan is there rooting for them.

She's done it for every generation of the team's players.

"I saw the 70s playoff with Staubach and Troy Aikman with the 80s and 90s," Price said.

Fans Ready for Cowboys Playoff Game

She was there for all of the ups and downs, though it's years like this one when she gets to have the most fun.

"When I think about it, you know I get so excited," she said.

Standing on the sidelines Saturday was a moment that also moved her to tears.

Just a couple of weeks ago she got sick. She said she was dealing with cold and flu symptoms that seemed impossible to shake. And when the situation seemed to become grave she told both her doctor and the man upstairs, there was something here on Earth that she still needed to do.

"It's going to be the most wonderful thing that has happened in a long time. I've been praying. I'm not a teenager. I said, 'Lord, I don't want to leave and go to heaven and not see another Super Bowl,'" Price said.

And Price said, God answered. Dressing for Saturday’s game was the best she'd felt in a long time. It was an answer to one prayer, which she hoped is followed by another… a win not only Saturday, but a trip to another Super Bowl.

"I'll see the whole nine yards. I'll see it all," Price said.

If that happens, Price said she'll dig deep in her piggy bank to see if a trip to Atlanta can happen. Though she's still undecided whether she can handle the pressure of watching a game that big in person.