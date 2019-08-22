The Cowboys first home preseason game is nearly upon us and the team wants to be sure fans are aware of the NFL's rules regarding bags brought into the stadium.

The NFL has revised their limits on what size and types of bags fans can bring inside with them on game days.

According to a release from the team, the NFL would love it if fans didn't bring any bags into the venue, but if the are must-haves they must meet the following criteria.

Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC totes that do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”

Clear one-gallon re-sealable storage bags

Small clutch purses/bags approximately the size of a hand ¬not to exceed 4.5" x 6.5” in size ¬with or without a handle or strap

Reminder, purses larger than a small clutch are not allowed. For 2019, the size of an acceptable clutch has been reduced to 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches.

The Cowboys said the bag policy, "is a league-wide initiative intended to further enhance public safety for events at NFL stadiums across the country."

The bag policy will remain in effect for all events at the stadium, not just Cowboys games.

AT&T Stadium's revised bag policy (August 2019).

