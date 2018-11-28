During his weekly radio show with Shan and RJ on 105.3 The Fan, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talked about the upcoming game against the Saints, facing Sean Payton and not facing Dez Bryant. NBC 5's Pat Doney guest hosts. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018)

The Dallas Cowboys are on a three-game winning streak and, at 6-5, are tied with the Washington Redskins for the top spot in the NFC East division.

The team is coming off its most important victory of the 2018 season — its 31-23 win over Washington on Thanksgiving Day — and is about to face its biggest test in the form of the New Orleans Saints, arguably the best team in the league.

The Saints are 10-1 and have won ten games straight.

“It will be a huge task,” said Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. “It will be on national TV and everybody will be watching, so I feel like when it is a hype situation we’ve got to live up to the hype.”

Cowboys Host Surging Saints Thursday Night

Should the Cowboys view Thursday night's game against the New Orleans Saints, who have won 10 straight games, as a measuring stick or a contest they should win? NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs and Cowboys Insider Jean-Jacques Taylor have differing opinions. (Published Monday, Nov. 26, 2018)

Linebacker Jaylon Smith agreed.

“We understand what is at stake, but we have to treat it as if it is another game. We have to,” Smith said to reporters on Tuesday.

The Cowboys and Saints play on Thursday Night Football, with kickoff set for 7:20 p.m. at AT&T Stadium.