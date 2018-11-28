The Dallas Cowboys are on a three-game winning streak and, at 6-5, are tied with the Washington Redskins for the top spot in the NFC East division.
The team is coming off its most important victory of the 2018 season — its 31-23 win over Washington on Thanksgiving Day — and is about to face its biggest test in the form of the New Orleans Saints, arguably the best team in the league.
The Saints are 10-1 and have won ten games straight.
“It will be a huge task,” said Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. “It will be on national TV and everybody will be watching, so I feel like when it is a hype situation we’ve got to live up to the hype.”
Linebacker Jaylon Smith agreed.
“We understand what is at stake, but we have to treat it as if it is another game. We have to,” Smith said to reporters on Tuesday.
The Cowboys and Saints play on Thursday Night Football, with kickoff set for 7:20 p.m. at AT&T Stadium.