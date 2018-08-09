Cowboys Kickoff Preseason Against New Look 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys arrived in Oxnard, California for training camp Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

The Dallas Cowboys will kickoff their 2018 preseason in San Francisco tonight at 9 p.m. CST.

While most NFL insiders put little stock in preseason games, it is still opportunity to watch some of the Cowboys' highly-touted rookies.

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, receiver Michael Gallup and lineman Randy Gregory are all looking to jumpstart big seasons as the team replaces veterans at several key positions.

The Cowboys are a +4-point underdog in tonight's game, according to listings on NBC Sports.