Cowboys Kickoff Preseason Against New Look 49ers - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x
Blue Star - Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas Cowboys Blog

Blue Star - Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas Cowboys Blog

THE CENTER OF THE DALLAS COWBOYS UNIVERSE

Cowboys Kickoff Preseason Against New Look 49ers

By Charles Nichelson

Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Make your Summer Getaway a Win
    NBC 5 Sports
    The Dallas Cowboys arrived in Oxnard, California for training camp Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

    The Dallas Cowboys will kickoff their 2018 preseason in San Francisco tonight at 9 p.m. CST.

    While most NFL insiders put little stock in preseason games, it is still opportunity to watch some of the Cowboys' highly-touted rookies.

    Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, receiver Michael Gallup and lineman Randy Gregory are all looking to jumpstart big seasons as the team replaces veterans at several key positions.

    The Cowboys are a +4-point underdog in tonight's game, according to listings on NBC Sports.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices