The Cowboys have hired former Seattle defensive coordinator Kris Richard as their passing game coordinator, a source confirmed.

Richard, fired after the season, was Seattle’s defensive coordinator from 2015-17.

He would replace Matt Eberflus, who handled those duties and coached linebackers.

Richard will work with the secondary.

The Seahawks finished 11th in total defense (323.2 yards per game) this season, but have been widely-regarded as one of the league’s best defenses for several seasons.

He helped develop Seattle’s Legion of Boom secondary and the Cowboys play a similar style to Seattle in the secondary.