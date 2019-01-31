Multiple sources are reporting that the Dallas Cowboys have no plans to extend head coach Jason Garrett's contract at this time.

A source confirms to Sports Day Reporter Kate Hairopoulos that means Garrett would coach out the final year of his contract in 2019.

On Wednesday, Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones spoke about Garrett's contract on 105.3 The Fan saying""None of that is anything that I would talk about in this forum in any way," he said. "And, so, we won't get there. I think I've made clear how I feel about Jason in terms of where he is right now as far as our ability to help us win football games. I think if you look at what we've done over the last few years you'll see a pretty good winning record there. It's not enough, not enough. There's been some speculation that possibly I'm a little satisfied with not going down to these Super Bowls without having my team with me, which I'm not. There is absolutely a complete commitment."

Garrett has a year left on the five-year, $30 million deal he signed after the 2014 season. Jones seems intent on making him earn a new deal with another playoff season in 2019, which makes sense.

The Cowboys have not had consecutive 10-win seasons or playoff appearances since 1995 and 1996. They have won just two playoff games in his eight full seasons as head coach.

Dallas Cowboys analyist Jean-Jacques Taylor said earlier this week, having a lame duck status might bother some coaches, but it shouldn’t bother Garrett. Remember, he’s the dude who lives in the moment.

"He’s focused on having a good meeting, followed by a good practice, followed by yet another good meeting. He’s much more focused on today than tomorrow or yesterday, so his contract status won’t be a distraction," Taylor wrote.