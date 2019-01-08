Cowboys Focus on Stopping Rams Potent Gurley-Goff Combo

The Dallas Cowboys have a healthy amount of respect for their next opponent.

The 13-3 Los Angeles Rams await the “Silver and Blue” in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett describes running back Todd Gurley as, “Quick, fast, and explosive with great instincts for the game.”

Gurley is just one of many talented players the Cowboys will try to limit.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff finished the regular season ranked 4th in passing yards with 4,688 yards through the air. The 3rd year pro from the University of California at Berkeley has also thrown 32 touchdown passes through 16 games in 2018.

“We saw him a lot in college deliver the ball under duress,” said Garrett who added, “Maybe the distinct trait for an NFL quarterback is that ability ... he’s (Goff) doing an outstanding job for them.”

The Cowboys are seeking their first trip to the NFC Championship Game since the 1995-1996 season.

The opening kickoff in Los Angeles is at 7:15 CT on Saturday night.

Injury Notes:

OL Xavier Su’a-Filo and WR Cole Beasley not expected to practice on Tuesday.