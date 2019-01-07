With the clock ticking ahead of Saturday's showdown against the Rams in Los Angeles, Cowboys fans planning to go to the game are searching for the best deal.

With the clock ticking ahead of Saturday's showdown against the Rams in Los Angeles, Cowboys fans planning to go to the game are searching for the best deal.

"It's not every day you get to go to a big game like this," Cowboys fan Jorge Arredondo said.

Arredondo was among those on Monday searching for the best deal on tickets, airfare and hotels. On sites like StubHub, single-ticket prices ranged from just over $300 to nearly $2,000.

"Buying from a source that has a guarantee like ours, a reputable source like ours, is always the best idea," Akshay Khanna, with StubHub, said.

Customer, Worker Fight in Florida McDonald's Over a Straw

A witness' video shows a customer attacking an employee at a McDonald's in St. Petersburg, Florida, during an argument about a straw. (Published Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019)

StubHub is among the online ticket sellers that guarantees the authenticity of their tickets, something not all sellers do.

On Monday, fans planning to travel to LA for the game could find nonstop tickets on American Airlines and other carriers in the $300 range, with Southwest flights that include a layover hovering around $200. A three-star hotel in LA could also be booked for around $90.

Arredondo said he definitely planned on going, so long as his wife, who is also a Cowboys fan signs off.

"I convinced her to marry me 13 years ago, so I'm pretty sure this shouldn't be that hard," Arredondo said.