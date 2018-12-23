Cowboys Fans Hurry to Prep for Playoffs - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Cowboys Fans Hurry to Prep for Playoffs

Tickets for the Cowboys' first playoff game go on sale Wednesday

By Maria Guerrero

Published 39 minutes ago

    Even before it was official, Cowboys Nation flocked to purchase NFC East division championship gear, while tickets for the team's wild card game go on sale Wednesday.

    Even before it was official, Cowboys Nation flocked to purchase NFC East division championship gear.

    Academy Sports + Outdoors started to sell championship merchandise at all 22 of its Dallas-Fort Worth locations, according to a corporate spokesman.

    The sporting goods store is selling adult and children's T-shirts as well as hats for $21 to $30.

    Preston Wagoner picked out a hat to buy.

    "This hat is awesome," he said. "We struggled this year. It's a good sign of the hard work and determination. We have some ups and downs, but we're still winning so congratulations, guys."

    Several Cowboys fans are already talking Super Bowl.

    Others are looking forward to the upcoming wild card game.

    Tickets go on sale on Wednesday.

    A limited number of seats and standing room only tickets will be available, starting at $50.

    Fans are being asked to wear white for the game which will take place Jan. 5 or 6.

