Cowboys Fans Are in for a Thanksgiving Day Feast at the Game

Dallas Cowboys fans are in for quite a meal if they're going to the Thanksgiving Day game at AT&T Stadium this year.

The 'Texas-Style Dressing Holiday Meal' includes a Texas-shaped waffle made from traditional stuffing, topped with homemade mashed potatoes, a choice of roasted turkey breast or smoked pit ham, green beans and homemade cranberry sauce. The meal is stacked high and smothered in turkey giblet gravy. Hungry yet?

“The Thanksgiving game day tradition gathers everyone together to celebrate Thanksgiving at the Stadium, and it is an honor to host this always exciting holiday game day event,” AT&T Stadium Food and Beverage Director, George Wasai. “This holiday meal with Texas-shaped dressing was such a fan favorite that we had to bring it back this year. We love the opportunity to serve this spirited and delicious creation to fans, with the innovation and tribute to the Lone Star State in a waffle from scratch- with traditional dressing - served in a stadium setting.”

To feed some 90,000 fans, it'll take a lot of food.

Here's a look at just how much.

Turkey: 9,200 lbs.

Ham: 3,200 lbs.

Yukon Gold Potatoes: 1,800 lbs

Cornbread for Dressing: 3,800 lbs.

Broccoli, Rice and Cheese Casserole: 4,500 lbs.

Green Bean and Mushroom Casserole with Crispy Onions: 2,700 lbs.

Praline Pecan Sweet Potato Casserole: 1,200 lbs.

Mac and Cheese: 5,100 lbs.

Cranberry Sauce: 180 gallons

Gravy: 420 gallons

Heavy Cream for Whipped Cream Topping Desserts: 140 gallons

“Our team loves the opportunity each year to bring everyone together for game day with delicious flavors with cherished traditions - and culinary innovations that also become traditions for family and friends,” Tony Sinese, Executive Chef of AT&T Stadium, said in a statement. “Thanksgiving 2018 at AT&T Stadium will be a fabulous celebration for everyone.”

The 'Texas-Style Dressing Holiday Meal' will be available on Thanksgiving Day on the West Plaza; East Plaza; Upper Concourse at Bent Buckle Stand 444; Upper Concourse, Sections 420 and 450; Main North and Main South Bent Buckle stands; and Silver North and Silver South Bent Buckle stands.

The Cowboys will play the Washington Redskins.

Grammy-award willing singer Meghan Trainor will perform at the halftime show.