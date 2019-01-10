Cowboys Fan Builds Replica Field in Backyard

Jose Hernandez built a replica of the Dallas Cowboys field, complete with the trademark blue star right at midfield, in his El Paso backyard. (Published Jan. 10, 2019)

Jose Hernandez has always been a huge Cowboys' fan. He moved back to El Paso from California in the 1980s, in part, because he knew the Cowboys would always be on TV.

So five years ago, when he and his wife were looking for a new home, he knew exactly what he wanted to do with his big backyard.

"I told my son ... I'm going to make a football field here," Hernandez told 1080 KRLD. "That was five years ago, but there's priorities. My family comes first. We fixed the house inside (first) and now it's my turn."

