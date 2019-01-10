Cowboys Fan Builds Replica Field in Backyard - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x
Blue Star - Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas Cowboys Blog

Blue Star - Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas Cowboys Blog

THE CENTER OF THE DALLAS COWBOYS UNIVERSE

Cowboys Fan Builds Replica Field in Backyard

And it turns out, this field has been a good luck charm

Published 25 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Cowboys Fan Builds Replica Field in Backyard
    KRLD
    Jose Hernandez built a replica of the Dallas Cowboys field, complete with the trademark blue star right at midfield, in his El Paso backyard. (Published Jan. 10, 2019)

    Jose Hernandez has always been a huge Cowboys' fan. He moved back to El Paso from California in the 1980s, in part, because he knew the Cowboys would always be on TV.

    So five years ago, when he and his wife were looking for a new home, he knew exactly what he wanted to do with his big backyard.

    "I told my son ... I'm going to make a football field here," Hernandez told 1080 KRLD. "That was five years ago, but there's priorities. My family comes first. We fixed the house inside (first) and now it's my turn."

    Click here to read more from our partners at KRLD.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices