Defensive lineman David Irving will miss the start of the Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, CA, because he is at a rehab facility, two sources familiar with the team told NBC 5's Jean-Jacques Taylor.

Irving was suspended for the first four games of the upcoming season for violating the National Football League's substance-abuse policy. He was also suspended the first four games of last season.

Irving recorded seven sacks last season, despite only appearing in eight games.

He missed four games with a concussion to end the season, on top of the four he missed due to suspension.

Irving was placed on the reserve/did not report list.