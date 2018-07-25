Cowboys David Irving Will Miss Start of Training Camp for Rehab: JJT - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Cowboys David Irving Will Miss Start of Training Camp for Rehab: JJT

Irving was suspended for the first games of the season for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy

By Charles Nichelson

Published 2 hours ago

    Defensive lineman David Irving will miss the start of the Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, CA, because he is at a rehab facility, two sources familiar with the team told NBC 5's Jean-Jacques Taylor.

    Irving was suspended for the first four games of the upcoming season for violating the National Football League's substance-abuse policy. He was also suspended the first four games of last season.

    Irving recorded seven sacks last season, despite only appearing in eight games.

    He missed four games with a concussion to end the season, on top of the four he missed due to suspension.

    Irving was placed on the reserve/did not report list.

      

