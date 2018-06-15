Cowboys' Irving Suspended 4 Games For Substance Abuse

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving has been suspended four games for a violation of the NFL’s policy and program for substance of abuse.
Irving was also suspended four games to begin the 2017 season because of a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy.
Irving finished the 2017 season with nine sacks and one forced fumble.
The six-foot-seven and 290 pound defender missed most of the Cowboys off season workouts dealing with what he describes as a “personal matter.”
He attended Cowboys mini-camp, and spoke to the media for the first time this off-season Thursday, saying about his time missed, “The real reason is none of the public’s business right now.”
Irving signed a one-year, $2.9 million dollar contract for the 2018 season.
He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2019.
