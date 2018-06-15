Cowboys' Irving Suspended 4 Games For Substance Abuse

Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving has been suspended four games for a violation of the NFL's policy and program for substance of abuse. (Published 26 minutes ago)

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving has been suspended four games for a violation of the NFL’s policy and program for substance of abuse.



Irving was also suspended four games to begin the 2017 season because of a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy.



Irving finished the 2017 season with nine sacks and one forced fumble.

Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving is back from dealing with personal issues and joined his team for mini camp out at the Star in Frisco.

The six-foot-seven and 290 pound defender missed most of the Cowboys off season workouts dealing with what he describes as a “personal matter.”



He attended Cowboys mini-camp, and spoke to the media for the first time this off-season Thursday, saying about his time missed, “The real reason is none of the public’s business right now.”



Irving signed a one-year, $2.9 million dollar contract for the 2018 season.



He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2019.

Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving returned to the team for the first day of mandatory minicamp. He has been away from the team dealing with what the Cowboys called personal issues.

