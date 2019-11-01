Cowboys Dancers Hosting Classes Benefiting Tornado Recovery

The Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue dance team on Sunday will help raise money to help a Dallas high school recover from a devastating tornado.
The Thomas Jefferson High School drill team and dance department lost all costumes, dance flooring, shoes, ballet barres, sound systems and support materials in the Oct. 20 tornado outbreak.
On Sunday, the Cowboys Rhythm & Blue will hold dance classes from 3:15 p.m. through 6:15 at the Next Step Performing Arts Center near The Star in Frisco. The three classes — dance fitness, contemporary and hip hop — are all donation-based.
Donations can also be made online by clicking here.