Cowboys Dancers Hosting Classes Benefiting Tornado Recovery

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys announced a $1 million gift to the Dallas ISD on Saturday, almost a week after a tornado damaged several district schools. Hours later, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban tweeted, "Well done Jerry!!! I'll match your generosity!" (Published Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019)

Jerry Jones Donates $1M to Dallas ISD for Tornado Recovery, Mark Cuban Matches It

The Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue dance team on Sunday will help raise money to help a Dallas high school recover from a devastating tornado.

The Thomas Jefferson High School drill team and dance department lost all costumes, dance flooring, shoes, ballet barres, sound systems and support materials in the Oct. 20 tornado outbreak.

On Sunday, the Cowboys Rhythm & Blue will hold dance classes from 3:15 p.m. through 6:15 at the Next Step Performing Arts Center near The Star in Frisco. The three classes — dance fitness, contemporary and hip hop — are all donation-based.

