INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 16: Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) warms up on the field before the NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys on December 16, 2018, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Daniel Ross was arrested Wednesday morning on gun and drug charges, KRLD's Austin York reports.

Ross, 26, was arrested in Frisco during a traffic stop, KRLD reported, and was taken into custody for possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a weapon.

KRLD reported the lineman was placed on injured reserve in August after suffering a shoulder injury.

Ross played in three games in 2017 and in 13 games last season with the Cowboys where he tallied 14 combined tackles, a sack and one forced fumble.

There's been no statement from the team on Ross' arrest.