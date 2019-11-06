Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Daniel Ross was arrested Wednesday morning on gun and drug charges, KRLD's Austin York reports.
Ross, 26, was arrested in Frisco during a traffic stop, KRLD reported, and was taken into custody for possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a weapon.
KRLD reported the lineman was placed on injured reserve in August after suffering a shoulder injury.
Ross played in three games in 2017 and in 13 games last season with the Cowboys where he tallied 14 combined tackles, a sack and one forced fumble.
There's been no statement from the team on Ross' arrest.