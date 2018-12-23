AT&T Stadium fell quiet after Cowboys DE Tyrone Crawford sustained a neck injury at the start of Sunday's game against Tampa. (Published Dec. 23, 2018)

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford was carted off the field Sunday after sustaining a neck injury.

The injury came less than a minute into the home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Crawford, surrounded by Cowboys players and medical staff, was on the field for several minutes before being loaded onto an Arlington Fire-Rescue medical cart.

Multiple reports on social media said Crawford was taken to a local hospital with a neck strain. The Cowboys haven't confirmed these reports.

Crawford was able to move his hands and legs. He gave a thumbs up sign as he was carted off the field.

Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton replaced Crawford in the lineup.

Check back for updates on this developing story.