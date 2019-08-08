Cowboys DE Robert Quinn Suspended for PED Violation

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn leaves the field after injuring his hand during training camp.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn, already sidelined with a fractured hand, will now miss time for violating the leagues policy on performance-enhancing drugs, the team confirmed Thursday.

Quinn will be suspended without pay for the first two games of the 2019 regular season for the transgression.

Neither the league nor the team specified what drug was in Quinn's system when tested.

The league said Quinn is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games -- but how much action he'll see there remains to be seen after he returned to Dallas this week to have surgery on his injurd hand.

He will be allowed to return to the Cowboys' active roster on Monday, September 16, following the team's Week 2 game at Washington.