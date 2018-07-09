Cowboys Cornerback Indicted Following Road Rage Incident - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Cowboys Cornerback Indicted Following Road Rage Incident

Marquez White has been indicted on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

By Associated Press

Published 16 minutes ago

    Dallas Cowboys cornerback Marquez White has been indicted on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in what he described as a road-rage incident in suburban Dallas.

    The 23-year-old White said in a statement to his hometown newspaper, the Dothan Eagle in Alabama, that a motorist became angry with White as he drove home in October. White says he pulled a handgun when the motorist appeared to be reaching for his own. He says the other driver followed him home and yelled racial slurs at him.

    White, who is black, was indicted by a Collin County grand jury in early June and arrested June 15. He later posted bond and was released.

    White played at Florida State before being drafted by the Cowboys. He spent his rookie season on the practice squad.

