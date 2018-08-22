What to Know Cowboys' center Travis Frederick announced Wednesday that he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, an autoimmune disorder.

According to the CDC, the disorder affects about one in 100,000 people.

Doctors have not given Frederick a time table for his return to the field, he said in the statement.

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Travis Frederick, who has missed more than a week of training camp with what were described as stingers, has been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, he said in a statement Wednesday evening.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection has Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a disorder which affects about one in 100,000 people, according to the CDC.

In the statement, Frederick said doctors do not know when he will return to football.

He added, "I am deeply grateful for all of the people who have expressed concern for me throughout the past four weeks, and my teammates and the Cowboys organization have provided me and my family with tremendous support."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a disorder in which a person's immune system damages nerves. It can lead to muscle weakness and, in some cases, paralysis.

The symptoms of GBS typically start with weakness or tingling sensations in the legs, which can spread to the arms and upper body, the CDC says. These symptoms can progress in hours, days or weeks.



The CDC's website says the weakness associated with Guillain-Barré Syndrome usually peaks within in the first two weeks after symptoms appear.



GBS can be treated through plasma exchange and an infusion of antibodies, according to the CDC. Symptoms can last anywhere from a few weeks to several years, but most people ultimately recover fully.

The Cowboys selected Frederick in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Since then, he has started every game the team has played.

Frederick was named a First-Team All-Pro in 2016.



