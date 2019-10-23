LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Chris Stapleton performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Award-winning country singer Chris Stapleton will headline the first event at Globe Life Field next March, according to concert promoter Live Nation.

Stapleton will open the new home of the Texas Rangers with a concert in Arlington on March 14 that will feature special guests Willie Nelson & Family, Jamey Johnson and Yola.

Stapleton, a Kentucky born singer-songwriter, is a multiple Grammy, CMA and ACM Award-winner whose debut solo album hit quadruple platinum.

"We are ecstatic to host Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson & Family, Jamey Johnson & Yola for the first event at our beautiful new facility in Arlington, Globe Life Field," said Sean Decker, SVP Operations and Events at Globe Life Field. "We have had March 14, 2020 circled on the calendar for months now and can’t wait for this special Grand Opening."

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 1, at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com. Stapleton Fan Club pre-sale will begin Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 10 a.m. Citi® is the official pre-sale credit card for this concert and Citi® cardmembers will also have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. at www.citientertainment.com.