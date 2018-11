The game is more than a month away, but crews at AT&T Stadium in Arlington are working to paint and prepare the turf for the upcoming Cotton Bowl. (Published 29 minutes ago)

Crews assembled sections of the turf in the stadium parking lot and began applying the sponsorship logos and other artwork that will adorn the field for the annual bowl game.

Teams playing in this year's contest have not yet been selected.

The game will be played Dec. 29 at a time to be determined.