Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks about the end of preseason, how the team looks going into Week 1 and when he expects to see Zeke Elliott on the field. (Published Friday, Aug. 30, 2019)

In a sign that the Ezekiel Elliott holdout could be ending, the Cowboys have intensified contract talks with the running back's agents, a source confirmed Saturday morning.

ESPN reported that the sides could try to secure a deal this weekend.

Cowboys officials last presented a serious proposal to Elliott on July 25, the day before he was to report for training camp. There have been casual discussions between the sides since but nothing of substance until now.

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.