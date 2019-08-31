Contract Talks Heat Up Between Cowboys and RB Ezekiel Elliott's Agents: Source - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Contract Talks Heat Up Between Cowboys and RB Ezekiel Elliott's Agents: Source

The Cowboys have offered Elliott a contract that would place him in the top two at his position

By Calvin Watkins - The Dallas Morning News

Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 50 minutes ago

    In a sign that the Ezekiel Elliott holdout could be ending, the Cowboys have intensified contract talks with the running back's agents, a source confirmed Saturday morning.

    ESPN reported that the sides could try to secure a deal this weekend.

    Cowboys officials last presented a serious proposal to Elliott on July 25, the day before he was to report for training camp. There have been casual discussions between the sides since but nothing of substance until now.

    Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

