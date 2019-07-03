Construction on Globe Life Field 2/3 Complete

The new Texas Ranger’s Globe Life Field is coming along nicely. According to the club, construction is two-thirds of the way complete.

The new 1.8 million square foot ballpark is located on 13 acres just south of the current Globe Life Park in Arlington. The ballpark will be able to seat approximately 40,300.

The official groundbreaking took place on September 28, 2017 with construction beginning the following week.

Globe Life Field will open in March 2020.

In a press release we received from the Rangers earlier today, you can see all that they have done.

Roof Steel:

The first two sections of the first retractable roof truss were installed last week. This section is the first in what will be ten total trusses installed for the retractable roof. Each truss has three total sections and one pair is expected to be installed every week until completion. The south section is expected to be lifted into place next week.

The first piece, weighing nearly 1.1 million pounds, was lifted into the northwest portion of the site, with the second piece installed directly adjacent. These mark the first two of three total lifts for the first retractable roof truss. All three pieces total over 3.3 million pounds.

Planar trusses are complete on the west side of the ballpark. East planar trusses are 60% complete.

The roof will use a total of 19,000 tons of steel and span 5.5 acres. Roof construction started in late fall 2018, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

Additional Roof Work:

Two more bogies were installed on Monday. Four of 20 total bogies have been installed up to this point. The bogies weigh 114,028 pounds each.

Metal decking began in late June over the west planar trusses. Roofing started over this area earlier this week.

Concrete work:

Concrete was poured in the Rangers clubhouse area last week, marking the latest concrete pour on the service level.

Concrete construction for the dugout walls, camera wells and bullpens started at the end of May, creating definition for the field level. The area behind the home dugout was poured in mid-June.

Installation of the precast seating risers for the lower concourse is 60% complete. The lower bowl precast installation started in April in the southwest corner of the site.

Poured on-site concrete is complete in all areas with the exception of the service level.

Internal Work:

Drywall is 65% complete in the ballpark. Drywall on the club and concession areas is currently in progress.

Glass installation is 80% complete on the suite areas of the ballpark.

Carpentry work has started on the exterior suite areas.

Concession and restroom tile work on all levels, including the suite level, is ongoing.

External Work:

The installation of exterior glass is in progress on the east side of the building. Exterior glass is complete on the south side.

The southeast portion of the site has been graded and landscape work in that area started at the end of June. Concrete foundation work has started in southeast corner for hardscape.

Hand-laid brick installation for the notable brick arches on both the inside and the outside of the ballpark started in June. Brick is also being installed on the columns on the southeast and northeast entry.

Limestone and granite installation has started on the southeast and northeast entry. Limestone is being installed on the lower ten feet of the facade, with granite directly below.

Metal panels have been installed on the upper portion of the office building and on the canopy at the southwest corner of the site. Work is ongoing on the south and west portion of the site.

Structural Steel:

Bowl steel was completed in mid-February, using a total of 16,000 tons of steel to construct. The final piece was installed on the upper concourse area of centerfield, the northeastern portion of the site.

The bowl steel construction started in June of 2018, taking nine months to complete.

Miscellaneous:

Chilled water system was established in the entire building this week.

Preliminary air conditioning function will be established later this month.

Permanent power has been established on the site.

Concession fronts are in progress.

Kitchen equipment is being set throughout the building.

Restroom fixtures, including toilets, and sinks, are in process of installation.

Seats anchors have been installed on the main and upper concourse level.

Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical work is ongoing.

13 escalators have been installed on-site. Five of 24 total elevators are in the process of installation.

The four-story office building, located on the southeast side of the site, is 80% complete. The interior of the building has been framed, drywall installed, tile work has started and painting has begun.