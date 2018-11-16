Construction Update: Globe Life Field Taking Shape

Globe Life Field, the new home of the Texas Rangers, is beginning to take shape and look like a ballpark. (Published 2 hours ago)

Globe Life Field, the new home of the Texas Rangers, is taking shape and beginning to resemble a ballpark.

The $1.1 billion, retractable-roof stadium is expected to be ready to open in time for the start of the 2020 season.

Just months ago, in March, the site of the future stadium was nothing more than a massive hole in the ground.

By June, part of the stadium bowl framework had been constructed as the building began to take shape.

Now, about 8 months since there was nothing more than dirt and a few retaining walls, the shape of the seating bowl is clear along ith several supporting structures on the outside of the stadium.

A Loews Hotel is also under construction adjacent to the stadium -- the hotel is expected to be complete in 2019.

Texas Live!, an entertainment complex adjacent to the new stadium, was completed in the summer.

