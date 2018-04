The Charles Schwab Corporation will be the title sponsor of Fort Worth's annual PGA Tour event starting in 2019, NBC 5 Sports has confirmed.



Colonial Country Club members were first told of the development during a meeting at the club last week, while the formal announcement was expected to come Monday afternoon.

The 3-year deal runs from 2019 to 2022.

XTO Energy and BSNF Railroad are title sponsors for the 2018 tour.



