Colonial Country Club Set to Host 'Throwback Thursday'

The Charles Schwab Challenge tees off later this week at Colonial Country Club. The opening round of the tournament features a first for the PGA Tour. (Published 23 minutes ago)

They're ready to turn back the clock at the Charles Schwab Challenge -- all the way back to 1973.

"This is our 73rd tournament," tournament chairman Rob Hood said. "Their company started in 1973. They said let's have a Throwback Thursday and bring 1973, which I love."

With that goal in mind, tournament organizers are inviting golfers to wear throwback apparel to celebrate the classic golf styles of 1973. But finding the right duds on the first day of the challenge could be a different sort of challenge.

Cameron Champ wasn't even born in 1973. In fact, many of the golfers weren't born back then. But former SMU Mustang Bryson DeChambeau said he loved the idea of Throwback Thursday.

"Oh. That's pretty cool," DeChambeau said.

And fans are also encouraged to get into the act. Those who do will receive a 73% discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks.

The winner of the Charles Schwab Challenge will collect a hefty paycheck and a 1973 restored Dodge Challenger.