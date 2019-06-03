The Kansas City Royals selected Bobby Witt Jr., a shortstop out of Colleyville Heritage High School, with the No. 2 pick in the Major League Baseball draft Monday night.

Witt, the son of former Texas Rangers pitcher Bobby Witt, was named the 2019 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year last week.

Witt is hitting .496 with 15 home runs and 55 RBIs in his senior season, according to Max Preps. Heritage qualified for the state baseball tournament and will take on Corsicana Thursday afternoon in the Class 5A state semifinals.

Witt was selected one spot higher than his father, who the Rangers took third overall in 1985 out of the University of Oklahoma.

The Witts are the seventh father-son duo to both be first-round picks in the draft, according to MLB.com.