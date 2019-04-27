Colleyville Heritage Product Drafted by Raiders

Former Colleyville Heritage standout Maxx Crosby, who went on to play defensive end at Eastern Michigan, got drafted by the Oakland Raiders Saturday in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. (Published 14 minutes ago)

Count Maxx Crosby among the athletes from North Texas who heard their names called in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The former Colleyville Heritage standout, who went on to play defensive end at Eastern Michigan, got the call from the Raiders. Oakland selected him in the fourth round with the 106th overall pick.

"Yeah, you know it was stressful," Crosby said. "(Friday) we were hoping to get my name called, but we got the call early (Saturday) so just having my family here has made it so much easier and all the hard work has been there since day one so just getting the call it’s honestly a dream come true."

Crosby added that he's only been to California once in his life. Now he has a great reason to go there again.