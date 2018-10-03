College GameDay Returns to Dallas for Red River Showdown

Fans cheer during the kickoff for the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns at Cotton Bowl on October 14, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. The Dallas skyline appears in the background.

ESPN's College GameDay will be in Fair Park Saturday morning ahead of the Red River Showdown between No. 7 Oklahoma and No. 19 Texas.

The 10-time Emmy Award-winning show, which airs from 8-11 a.m., will be set up at the Classic Corral inside the State Fair of Texas.

Saturday will mark the sixth time College GameDay has visited Dallas for the rivalry game, according to the Oklahoma athletic department. The last time was in 2011, when No. 3 Oklahoma routed No. 11 Texas 55-17.

The first time was in 2001 -- another Sooners win, 14-3.

The College GameDay crew includes host Rece Davis, analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack, and reporter Maria Taylor.

Saturday will be the third time already this football season that College GameDay has visited Texas. The show originated from College Station on Sept. 8 for Texas A&M's game against No. 2 Clemson, and from Fort Worth on Sept. 15 for No. 15 TCU against No. 4 Ohio State at AT&T Stadium.