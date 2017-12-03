The road to college football's next champion is becoming a little clearer as the college football playoff committee has set the field Sunday, making its decision in North Texas.

The committee is mostly made up of current college administrators, former head coaches and current athletic directors.

The 2018 National Championship Game will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SEMIFINALS:

ROSE BOWL GAME

Pasadena, Calif. - January 1, 2018, 4:10 p.m.

Oklahoma (12-1) vs. Georgia (12-1)

SUGAR BOWL GAME

New Orleans, La. - January 1, 2018, 7:45 p.m.

Clemson (12-1) vs. Alabama (11-1)

Ohio State and Wisconsin came in at No. 5 and 6.

College Football Playoff Committee Chair Kirby Hocutt is expected to speak at about 2:45 p.m. about the committee's rankings. When that event begins, it will appear in this article.

