Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on from the sidelines during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on December 18, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

A Dallas-based organization is due to become the next recipient of free-agent NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick's charitable giving, along with help from a legendary rapper.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback announced Monday that he and rapper Snoop Dogg are donating $35,000 to Mothers Against Police Brutality.

In a tweet, Kaepernick said his foundation would give $10,000 to help communities continue to fight for justice, and Snoop matched the pledge. Then Snoop threw in another $15,000.

The founders of Mothers Against Police Brutality said they will use the money to expand their mission of changing police departments' policies on deadly force.

Kaepernick made a pledge to donate $1 million plus proceeds from his jersey sales to different organizations across the country.