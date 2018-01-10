The following is a news release from the Texas Rangers, published Jan. 10, 2018.

Pitcher Cole Hamels is the recipient of the 2017 Jim Sundberg Community Achievement Award, it was announced today.

Since its formation, The Hamels Foundation has taken a community-based approach to education by providing financial assistance to schools and other education based non-profits in need of support. This includes but is not limited to providing stimulating learning environments, high-quality educational programs and provisions to promote learning. Because of their commitment, Cole and Heidi underwrite all administrative expenses, so that 100% of funds raised through The Hamels Foundation go directly to support educational programs and projects. The Hamels have awarded more than $1.1 million in grant funds to schools throughout Philadelphia, over $400,000 in grants to schools in Missouri, and another $100,000 in college scholarships.

In December, Cole and Heidi gifted their 32,000 square-foot home in Branson West, Missouri to Camp Barnabas and Barnabas Prep.

Since joining the Texas Rangers in 2015, Cole and his foundation have supported the Texas Rangers Youth Academy in Dallas by funding an educational classroom in the Globe Life Training Center, which was dedicated in December. Also, Cole has presented checks to local, low-income schools to provide a new counseling center and physical education equipment.

The commitment of Cole's work extends globally to Malawi, Africa. The Hamels Foundation has built a 16-classroom primary school that will educate more than 650 students in the Mulanje District of Malawi annually. The $2.5 million project also includes teacher housing, library, kitchen and more. Along with an education, all students receive medical treatment, vision care and daily meals.

In addition to The Hamels Foundation, Cole is involved in the community in many other ways. Annually, Cole oversees Operation 35, a charitable ticket program honoring U.S. Military Veterans and their guests with Rangers game tickets, concession coupons, special t-shirts and the opportunity for a private meet and greet with Cole prior to the game.

Hamels will be honored at the 2018 Dr Pepper Texas Rangers Awards Dinner, which takes place on Friday, January 19 at Gilley's Dallas.

