Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones addressed comments by wide receiver Cole Beasley that the team's front office dictates where the ball will be thrown.

On Twitter, Beasley said "Honestly, the front office pushes who they want to get the ball to. I haven’t been a huge priority in that regard. Maybe that will change but I’m not sure. More balls come my way in 2 minute drill where nothing is planned."

Beasley, 29, who is an unrestricted free agent in 2019 and who said on Twitter in 2018 that he thinks he should be paid equal to the best slot receivers in the league, then went on to discuss his future with the Cowboys.

"Doesn’t mean I’m gone," Beasley said. "I’ll play anywhere where I can make more of an impact. I would love for that to be Dallas or anywhere else that will give me more pops to make an impact. I just wanna ball. It’s hard with 3 to 4 opps a game."

On the Rich Eisen show Wednesday, Jones addressed Beasley's comments on Twitter.

I would hope that's just his frustration but certainly that's not at all the case. We don't get involved in that. The only thing we ever do is decide if we're going pay players a lot of money or we're going to trade for players and give up big picks that we certainly hope they'd be involved," Jones said. "But we never dictate where balls go or things of that nature, in terms of the game plan and getting involved in what our coaching staff does to get ready to play a ballgame. And certainly of all people, Cole is always involved in getting balls and getting catches. He's been an integral part of what we're about. Certainly he's made a lot of big catches and key catches in games that we've won and had success with."

Wednesday afternoon, after Beasley's tweets were shared thousands of times, he took to Twitter again to clarify his position.

"Some are misunderstanding my point. EVERY team’s gameplan in pro sports is dictated by the front office. Big free agent additions, high draft picks, etc are going to get the most opps. And I’m not mad at that! Lol I just want to help my team win. All good players want the rock."