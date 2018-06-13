Cole Beasley Making Changes to His Approach to the Game

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 10: Dak Prescott #4 and Cole Beasley #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrate the second touchdown of teammate Rod Smith #45 against the New York Giants in the fourth quarter during the game at MetLife Stadium on December 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Cole Beasley's whole thought process has changed when it comes to running routes.

He can thank receivers coach Sanjay Lal.

I've been real patient at the line a lot in my career. Now, I'm flying off the ball," Beasley said. "Now there are things that I need to do to have change-ups, if you will, and different ways to come off the ball and attack."

Beasley, entering the final year of a four-year contract, caught 36 passes for 314 yards and four touchdowns last year.

He didn't like the way he was used exclusively in the slot. Teams doubled teamed him and took him away because they knew he didn't run many routes.

That's no longer the case. He's been working outside and in the slot.

"I was a little passive last year waiting to see what, I got so many different looks I was waiting to see what they were going to do before I started my route and I wasn't as good of a route runner because of it. Just firing off the ball and playing fast is what I'm focusing on."