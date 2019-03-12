Cole Beasley has decided to move on from the Dallas Cowboys.

The 29-year-old receiver has agreed to a four-year, $29 million contract with the Buffalo Bills, a source told SportsDay's Jon Machota on Tuesday. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo first reported the deal.

Beasley tweeted about the move early Tuesday afternoon.

Back in January, Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones addressed comments by Beasley that the team's front office dictates where the ball will be thrown.

On Twitter, Beasley said "Honestly, the front office pushes who they want to get the ball to. I haven’t been a huge priority in that regard. Maybe that will change but I’m not sure. More balls come my way in 2 minute drill where nothing is planned."

Beasley who was an unrestricted free agent in 2019 and who said on Twitter in 2018 that he thinks he should be paid equal to the best slot receivers in the league, then went on to discuss his future with the Cowboys.

"Doesn’t mean I’m gone," Beasley said. "I’ll play anywhere where I can make more of an impact. I would love for that to be Dallas or anywhere else that will give me more pops to make an impact. I just wanna ball. It’s hard with 3 to 4 opps a game."

Beasley attended Little Elm High School and graduated from Southern Methodist University. He was signed by the Cowboys in 2012.