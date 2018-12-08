Cold, Wet Start to BMW Dallas Marathon

The first day of races at the BMW Dallas Marathon kicked off with cold, wet weather. (Published 20 minutes ago)

The first day of races at the BMW Dallas Marathon kicked off with cold, wet weather.

More than 2,700 people from all around the world participated in Saturday's events, many of them dressed in rain gear and carrying umbrellas to keep dry.

"Today was very messy and wet… lots of puddles. My toes are frozen," said D'Anna Durham, a runner.

On Saturday, the 10K, 5K, two-mile walk, dog race and kids' races took place.

Protesters, Police Continue to Clash in Paris

Protesters and police clashed for the second straight weekend in Paris. (Published 6 hours ago)

"The weather is cold and chilly. I hope it's not going to snow," said a laughing Bailey Tsay, who ran in one of the races.

Other events in North Texas were canceled due to the weather.

Plano's annual holiday parade was canceled.

"It was going to be a safety issue. It wasn't going to be great to put the kids out here in the rain and cold," said Mike Rogers, with the Plano Early Lions Club.

Rogers said canceling the parade was a difficult decision after months of planning.

On Sunday, the Dallas Marathon will include the half-marathon, full marathon and ultra-marathon.

"Tomorrow will definitely be drier, and that will make it so much better," Durham said.