Coach Fired Over Allegations of Racially-Charged Remarks

A coach at Lovejoy High School has been fired over allegations he made racially-charged comments to players, Friday, October 4, 2019.

A North Texas coach is out of a job over allegations he made racially-charged remarks to players.

Tim Denton coached football and track and field at Lovejoy High School in Collin County.

He was fired this week over claims he made inappropriate comments to players.

Some parents are coming to Denton's defense saying the comments involved the type of food being served at a team dinner.

"That was twisted and embellished and became a comment along the lines of, 'Well what if they serve fried chicken and sweet tea, watermelon,' very stereotypical," said Inga Van Wagoner whose son was coached by Denton.

Dozens of parents and students packed a special school board meeting Tuesday when Denton's contract was terminated.

Van Wagoner said everyone spoke in support of the former coach.

"It just goes to speak that the character of the individual that is being accused in no way, shape or form matches what these allegations are," she said.

Lovejoy ISD said the termination came after a three-week long investigation.

In a message to parents, Superintendent Michael Goddard said, "The investigation was not related to anything of a sexual or physical nature, but of inappropriate comments that were made on multiple occasions."

"During the investigation, multiple witnesses were interviewed by multiple administrators, including the head coach of the program and the athletic director. Additionally, the employee was given multiple opportunities to respond to each of the multiple allegations," according to the message.

Goddard, who is in his first year with Lovejoy ISD, said legally the district can't provide details.

In his statement to parents he said, "We will need to use moments like these as strong reminders of accountability, at all times, for our words and actions. The peak strength of any organization is limited by the worst behavior it allows."

According to the district's website, Denton has been with Lovejoy ISD for five years.

Denton could not be reached for comment.