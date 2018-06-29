Day 14 DeAndre Jordan #6 of United States celebrates after slam dunking over Pau Gasol #4 of Spain in action during the United States Vs Spain men's basketball semifinal during the men's basketball tournament at Carioca Arena1on Aug. 19, 2016, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan will not opt-in to the final year of his contract, making him a free agent - one the Dallas Mavericks are said to covet.

It comes just three years after the Mavs reportedly had a verbal agreement with the Texas A&M product, before several members of the Clippers organization, including coach Doc Rivers and players Chris Paul and Paul Pierce, reportedly surrounded Jordan in his home until he signed a contract.

The Mavs are expected to target Jordan after trading for European star Luka Doncic. Several reporters around the league rumored a trade for Jordan might be in the works, especially after Clippers acquired Wizards center Marcin Gortat.

With the hope that their 2017 first round pick (top-5 protected), which they traded for Doncic, will convert to the Atlanta Hawks next season, there is little incentive for the team to tank.

Few other teams have been rumored to be as interested in Jordan as the Mavericks, but as they learned, nothing is set in stone until he signs on the dotted line.