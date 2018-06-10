Clemens, Shugart Lead Texas Past Tennessee Tech - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Clemens, Shugart Lead Texas Past Tennessee Tech

By Mark Rosner - Associated Press

Published 24 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Clemens, Shugart Lead Texas Past Tennessee Tech
    AP
    University of Texas - Longhorns logo

    The most dangerous offensive team in the country was rendered harmless on Sunday.

    Tennessee Tech managed just three hits, a season-low, against Texas pitchers Chase Shugart and Blair Henley as the Longhorns won 4-2 to even their NCAA Tournament best-of-three super regional series at one victory apiece.

    Game 3 is on Monday.

    All-American Kody Clemens drove in two runs, one with his 23rd home run of the season for Texas (41-21).

    Top Sports Photos: Warriors Win Second Straight Championship

    [NATL] Top Sports Photos: Warriors Sweep Cavaliers, Win Second Straight NBA Championship
    Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

    Tech (53-11) leads the nation in several categories, including runs (more than 10 a game) and home runs.

    The Golden Eagles managed two hits and one unearned run in six innings against Shugart (6-3). The three total hits in the game were Tech's fewest since Feb. 27, 2015, when they had one hit against Northern Illinois.

    "The guy was dynamite," Tech coach Matt Bragga said. "Their pitchers were phenomenal. But I think we were a little bit tight."

    Shugart threw 99 pitches, striking out five against five walks.

    "Going into today, coach (David Pierce) just said empty the tank," Shugart said. "'If we have to go to Blair in the fifth we'll go to Blair in the fifth.' Their hitters did a really good job of fighting off 0-2 pitches and getting deep into the count. It was really driving me nuts, but they're a good hitting team."

    The Longhorns jumped ahead 2-0 after two innings. Clemens lined a double to right center to drive in a run in the first. Ryan Reynolds hit a bloop opposite field double to left that gave Texas a 2-0 lead in the second inning.

    Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Christmas Spectacular 2017

    Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Christmas Spectacular 2017
    Mike Richard, NBC 5 News

    The Golden Eagles, home team for Game 2, cut the deficit in half in the second with a single, walk and throwing error by Clemens while trying to complete a double play.

    Clemens didn't take long to atone; he slugged a solo home run off losing pitcher Travis Moths (13-3) with one out in the third for a 3-1 lead.

    "We may walk him every time tomorrow," Bragga said.

    Texas added a fourth run with an RBI single by Tate Shaw in the seventh inning.

    Shugart walked two batters in the sixth, putting runners on first and second with one out, Chase Chambers and Trevor Putzig hit benign fly balls to end the inning.

    Henley, a front-line starter making his first relief appearance of the season, replaced Shugart in the seventh. He was greeted by David Garza, who hit his 17th home run of the season but the first for Tennessee Tech in two games here. Henley picked up a save.

    Photos: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders 2017

    Photos: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders 2017
    Getty Images

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices