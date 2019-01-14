Claude Mathis to Return as DeSoto Head Football Coach - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Claude Mathis to Return as DeSoto Head Football Coach

Mathis served as the Eagles' head coach from 2008-14

By Callie Caplan - The Dallas Morning News

Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    The DeSoto ISD board voted 4-1 to approve Claude Mathis as DeSoto's head football coach Monday evening.

    The move comes more than a month after Mike Robinson resigned Dec. 7 as the football program’s leader after just 10 months on the job. And it follows a tumultuous two years that left DeSoto searching for its third head coach in as many seasons.

    DeSoto narrowed its list to semifinalists last week and then interviewed finalists Friday, according to two sources with knowledge of the hiring process.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

