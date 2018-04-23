Arlington city officials estimate between 75,000 to 100,000 people per day will come into the city for the NFL draft. (Published 25 minutes ago)

The City of Arlington’s already planning on how to best deal with traffic for the NFL draft.

City officials are estimating between 75,000 to 100,000 people per day to come out for events in the area.

Keith Brooks, the assistant director with the city’s public works and transportation department, said there will be some standard street closures and lane closures during the draft.

However, the main street closure will be on AT&T Way between Randol Mill Road and Cowboys Way.

The city of Arlington is partnering with the “WAZE” app.

On the app, people attending the draft can find information on all of the street closures, as well as where to park.

Brooks also wants to remind drivers to try to avoid parking in the surrounding neighborhoods.

“We want to be mindful of the people that actually live in the neighborhoods. They live near the stadium and endure the different stadium events all year. We encourage people to park in the lots and be respectful of the neighborhoods,” he said.

Brooks said people can park in the stadium lots.

Another option for attendees, use a ride-sharing service or check with your hotel to see if they are offering shuttles to the draft.