NBC 5 will livestream the entire event in a video player at the top of this page.



Looking to fill your hearts with the holiday spirit on Cyber Monday?

Texas Motor Speedway will light one of the state's largest living Christmas trees Monday night and follow it up with a holiday-themed fireworks show before giving new bicycles to 100 children.



The tree lighting and fireworks show is free and open to the public. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the tree, a 59-foot Douglas fir adorned with 10,000 LED lights, oversized ornaments and a giant star, will be lit at 6:20 p.m. with the help of NBC 5 sports director Newy Scruggs.

With the glowing tree in the foreground, a holiday-themed fireworks show will then light up the darkened skies over the speedway.



After that, Scruggs and Speedway Children's Charities-Texas Chapter will give new bicycles and helmets to 100 children from Hispano Exito and A Wish With Wings, courtesy of PrimeLending.



Santa Claus is expected to make an apperance and the choir from Chisholm Trail Middle School will be on hand to lead the singing of holiday songs.

Attendees will be treated to complimentary hot cocoa, holiday cookies and a voucher good for a free trip that evening through the Gift of Lights, a drive-through light park at TMS that benefits local charities.

During the program Monday, SSC-Texas will distribute nearly $400,000 in grants to North Texas children's organizations, including a $125,000 Founder's Grant to the YMCA Collin County Adventure Camp. The grant will be used to build a handicap-accessible Alpine Tower that will provide a high-adventure activity for children.



"SCC-Texas Chapter has made a lasting impact on children in North Texas since its inception in 1997 by awarding more than $10.6 million in grants to area children's organizations," the speedway said in a news release. "The funds are raised through special events held throughout the year, with the majority of them centered on the three major race weeks at Texas Motor Speedway."

Seating is first come, first served, so TMS encourages attendees bring their own lawn chairs.

