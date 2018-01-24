It’s truly an honor to be part of the selection process for the baseball Hall of Fame.

You have to be a member of the Baseball Writer’s Association of America for 10 years before you have an opportunity to vote for those who will spend eternity in baseball’s hallowed halls.

This is my second year as part of the process.

Whole my vote is personal every baseball fan that sees my ballot will have opinion on it.

Few, if any, will agree with it 100 percent - and that’s OK.

Some folks don’t believe anyone linked with steroids should be in the Hall of Fame. Others don’t think a designated hitter such as Edgar Martinez should be in the Hall of Fame.

The reality is there no right or wrong ballot. We all view players differently.

Some should be in the Hall of Very Good. Or the Hall of Almost Great.

The Hall of Fame, though, is reserved for the best of the best.

Each of the last two years, I’ve wound up putting players on my final ballot that weren’t on my first.

That’s because once I start studying the players some I thought were good wind up being great.

A Hall of Fame player, to me, is one who has a career of sustained greatness. Or a player who’s so great in the playoffs that you feel like a book about baseball could not be written without a chapter on that player.

Without further ado, here’s my ballot.



