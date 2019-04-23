Charles Schwab Challenge Winner to Get Revamped '73 Challenger - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Charles Schwab Challenge Winner to Get Revamped '73 Challenger

By Katy Blakey

Published 23 minutes ago

    Charles Schwab
    The "Schwab Challenger" is painted in custom Glacier Blue and its interior is lined in the Colonial's trademark Scottish royal tartan. (Published April 23, 2019)

    The winner of this year's Charles Schwab Challenge will get the signature plaid jacket — and a restored 1973 Dodge Challenger.

    Charles Schwab, the new title sponsor for the May invitational tournament at the Colonial Country Club, is adding the vintage ride to sweeten the pot for the winner.

    Schwab calls the it the "Schwab Challenger." It's painted a custom Glacier Blue and a peek inside shows the Colonial's trademark Scottish royal tartan on the seats.

    Photo credit: Business Wire | Charles Schwab

    The car spent six months being restored at the hands of Steve Strope and his team at Pure Vision Design in Simi Valley, California.

    So, why a 1973 Dodge Challenger?

    Schwab said it is celebrating 73 years the tournament has been played at Colonial Country Club and Charles Schwab was incorporated in 1973.

    The renamed 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge runs from May 23 - 26. The car will be on display during the tournament.

