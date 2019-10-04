Champion Boxer Vergil Ortiz donated a pair of boxing gloves to the Grand Prairie Police Department in honor of A.J. Castaneda.

Champion boxer Vergil Ortiz gave a special gift to the Grand Prairie Police Department Thursday in honor of fallen officer A.J. Castaneda.

Ortiz donated a pair of signed boxing gloves at the Grand Prairie Police Station at about 2 p.m.

Ortiz is from Grand Prairie and is a seven-time national champion.

Officer Castaneda died June 7 after a 17-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into him as he worked outside of his vehicle along the President George Bush Turnpike.

Castaneda was a 5-year veteran of the Grand Prairie Police Department and was assigned to the Patrol Division.