Champion Boxer Donates Gloves to Grand Prairie Police Department - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Champion Boxer Donates Gloves to Grand Prairie Police Department

Champion boxer Vergil Ortiz donated boxing gloves to the Grand Prairie Police Department in honor of fallen officer A.J. Castaneda

By Hannah Jones

Published 12 minutes ago

    Grand Prairie Police Department
    Champion Boxer Vergil Ortiz donated a pair of boxing gloves to the Grand Prairie Police Department in honor of A.J. Castaneda.

    Champion boxer Vergil Ortiz gave a special gift to the Grand Prairie Police Department Thursday in honor of fallen officer A.J. Castaneda.

    Ortiz donated a pair of signed boxing gloves at the Grand Prairie Police Station at about 2 p.m.

    Ortiz is from Grand Prairie and is a seven-time national champion.

    Officer Castaneda died June 7 after a 17-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into him as he worked outside of his vehicle along the President George Bush Turnpike.

    Castaneda was a 5-year veteran of the Grand Prairie Police Department and was assigned to the Patrol Division.

