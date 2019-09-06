Cedar Hill ISD Adopts New Rules for Longhorn Stadium

The Cedar Hill Independent School District is implementing new rules at Longhorn Stadium, including one requiring middle school-aged children be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

"It is important that our fans have a safe and enjoyable experience when attending our athletic events. Each year we work with the district's Safety and Security office to review operations and procedures for Longhorn Stadium and all other athletic facilities, said Melanie Benjamin," CHISD Acting Athletic Director. "When our visitors comply with these simple athletic facilities guidelines it helps ensure our athletes, staff and fans have a positive and memorable experience in our district."

The district's guidelines for Longhorn Stadium are as follows:

All middle school aged children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

All visiting teams and fans should enter on Somerset Road to access visitors parking lot.

Ticket sales will end at 9:25 p.m. and the stadium gates close at 9:30 p.m.

To ensure your safety at Longhorn Stadium, bags or purses are not allowed inside the stadium.

Clear totes, plastic storage bags and small clutches are allowed inside the stadium.

If something is out of the ordinary, please report the information to district officials or security immediately, so they can be addressed right away.

For more information on all CHISD athletic programs visit chisd.net/athletics.

The Cedar Hill Longhorns will host the Mesquite Horn Jaguars on Friday, Sept. 13.