Southwest Christian School Sophomore Cameron Hodges sunk a three point buzzer beater Wednesday night to clench the win against Midland Christian. (Published 20 minutes ago)

We're guessing Wednesday night's high school basketball game in Fort Worth is one sophomore Cameron Hodges, and all his teammates, will never forget.

Christina and Ben Cowley captured the final minutes of Southwest Christian School's varsity basketball game against Midland Christian. (above)



With four seconds on the clock, Hodges inbounded the ball, passed it and when it was passed back to him – Hodges took two or three steps passed the half court line and shot for three – and NAILED IT.



The crowd went wild, because the buzzer-beater was enough to clench the win. Hodges, other players and students celebrated like crazy before the video ends.

The final score – Southwest Christian School 59, Midland Christian 57.

The school even took to Twitter to congratulate Hodges on the amazing shot.

Thanks to the Cowleys for sharing the video and thanks to Cameron Hodges for a memorable moment!