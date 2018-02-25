Carroll ISD, Hal Wasson Reach Settlement; Coach to Leave District - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW

Carroll ISD, Hal Wasson Reach Settlement; Coach to Leave District

Published at 6:57 PM CST on Feb 25, 2018 | Updated at 11:45 PM CST on Feb 25, 2018

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		14141139
    2
    Germany    		1410731
    3
    Canada    		1181029
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Carroll ISD, Hal Wasson Reach Settlement; Coach to Leave District
    NBC 5 News
    Southlake Carroll football coach Hal Wasson

    Carroll I.S.D. officials say they have reached a resolution with Head Football Coach Hal Wasson and accepted his resignation.

    Julie Thannum, Assistant Superintendent for Board and Community Relations, says based on the February 13 motion, a Board vote is not required.

    Thannum adds that the district will post the position for a new head coach on Monday morning.

    Wasson was placed on administrative leave on January 24th when the district announced that it was conducting an administrative review on "several aspects of the Dragon football program."

    Top Sports: USA Trains for 4-man Bobsleigh

    [NATL] Top Sports Photos
    Tom Pennington/Getty Images

    Wasson's attorney confirmed last week that they have been approached with a settlement from the district.

    The district alleged several UIL violations like holding too many camps during the summer and hiring coaches who were still under contract.

    UIL has received the complaints but has not yet responded.

    Wasson has coached at Carroll for 11 seasons.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices