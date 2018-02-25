Carroll ISD, Hal Wasson Reach Settlement; Coach to Leave District

Carroll I.S.D. officials say they have reached a resolution with Head Football Coach Hal Wasson and accepted his resignation.

Julie Thannum, Assistant Superintendent for Board and Community Relations, says based on the February 13 motion, a Board vote is not required.

Thannum adds that the district will post the position for a new head coach on Monday morning.



Wasson was placed on administrative leave on January 24th when the district announced that it was conducting an administrative review on "several aspects of the Dragon football program."

Wasson's attorney confirmed last week that they have been approached with a settlement from the district.

The district alleged several UIL violations like holding too many camps during the summer and hiring coaches who were still under contract.

UIL has received the complaints but has not yet responded.

Wasson has coached at Carroll for 11 seasons.