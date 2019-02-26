Byron Nelson Tournament Adds Forest to Fairway 5K Race

The annual AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament announced Tuesday the inaugural Forest to Fairway 5K race, to be held two weeks before the PGA event.

Organizers said the Forest to Fairway 5K will "provide runners the unique experience of running through Dallas' Great Trinity Forest (the largest urban forest in the US), as well as the tournament's home course, Trinity Forest Golf Club - combining the elements of a traditional 5K with the elements of an easy trail run."

Organizers said all participants will receive a performance tech running shirt and admittance to the Post-Race Picnic as well as complimentary "any day" ticket to the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament held May 8-12 at Trinity Forest Golf Club.

Organizers of the annual Byron Nelson golf tournament will hold the inaugural Forest to Fairway 5K on April 27, two weeks before the PGA event.

Photo credit: Byron Nelson Golf Tournament

"We are excited for our fans to have the opportunity to enjoy the beauty of the Great Trinity Forest and Trinity Forest Golf Club while also getting a sneak peek of this year's AT&T Byron Nelson build out," said 2019 Tournament Chair, Bob Carter. "We can't wait to continue the fun outside of tournament week!"

The inaugural race will be held April 27. Registration for the 5K is now open with special pricing of $25 through March 7. After that, the price goes up $5 each week until the final week ahead of the race.

"The AT&T Byron Nelson continues to be a valued year-round neighbor in Southern Dallas," said District 8 Council Member Tennell Atkins. "The addition of the Forest to Fairway 5K is another opportunity for all of Dallas to visit our beautiful Great Trinity Forest."

All proceeds from the Forest to Fairway 5K and the AT&T Byron Nelson benefit Momentous Institute, the tournament's primary beneficiary and nonprofit operated by the Salesmanship Club, who hosts the PGA tournament. Since 1920, Momentous Institute has been building and repairing social emotional health in children and families across the globe through their nationally acclaimed Momentous School, innovative therapeutic services, and research and training programs.