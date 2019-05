Round three of the Byron Nelson golf tournament scheduled to begin Saturday morning is delayed until at least 11 a.m. due to weather.

The first tee time is now scheduled for 11:04 a.m. Current leader Sung Kang will tee off at 11:40 a.m.

The main gate will open later than usual, too, at 10 a.m.

The annual PGA event is being held at the Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas.